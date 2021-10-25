Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,400 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 613.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 157,680 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

NYSE ALL opened at $128.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.68 and a 200 day moving average of $130.56. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.