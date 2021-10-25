Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,700 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

DD opened at $72.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

