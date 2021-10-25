Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,200 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,374 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,365 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 68,259 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 660.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

