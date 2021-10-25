V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to announce $3.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.31 billion and the highest is $3.65 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.
On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $12.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.69 billion to $13.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover V.F..
V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 20.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VFC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.
About V.F.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
