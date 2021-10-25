V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to announce $3.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.31 billion and the highest is $3.65 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $12.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.69 billion to $13.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 20.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

