Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valeo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valeo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Valeo has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

