Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 1st

Valor Latitude Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VLATU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 1st. Valor Latitude Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Valor Latitude Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

VLATU stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. Valor Latitude Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,740,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,988,000.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

