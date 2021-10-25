Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.35

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.35 and last traded at $83.09, with a volume of 11457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.04.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,620,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 599.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 38,544 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

