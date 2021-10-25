Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

