Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 301,809 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.64% of Coty worth $260,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COTY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Coty by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,551,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 159,143 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coty by 41.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

