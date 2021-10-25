Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 801,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of NewMarket worth $257,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NewMarket by 75.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NewMarket by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 157.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NEU opened at $374.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.59. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 36.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

