Vanguard Group Inc. Has $277.35 Million Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,984,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 945,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $277,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 315.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $285,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 34.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 61,540 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $585,000.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

