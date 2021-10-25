Vanguard Group Inc. Has $278.93 Million Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 762,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Global Net Lease worth $278,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 263,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,434,000 after buying an additional 134,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target for the company.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

