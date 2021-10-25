Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,936,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.54% of Hamilton Lane worth $267,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,624,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,167,000 after buying an additional 34,852 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 112.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,344,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $99.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.97. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

