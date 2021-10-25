Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $256.12

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $256.12 and last traded at $256.12, with a volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.15.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,800,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,458,000 after acquiring an additional 124,563 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after acquiring an additional 112,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,234.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 57,236 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.