Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Trimmed by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $147.49 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $147.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

