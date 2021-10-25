Vega Protocol (VEGA) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.36 Million

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.36 million and $5.36 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.07 or 0.00022262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00051724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00212697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00102814 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 2,015,255 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

