Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Vericel posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 284.96 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. Vericel has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $68.94.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Vericel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vericel by 5.4% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.