VeriDocGlobal Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. VeriDocGlobal has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $393.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VeriDocGlobal

VeriDocGlobal is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,959,380,186 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

