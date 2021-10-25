Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.84

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.84 and last traded at $103.17, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.42. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 64.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

