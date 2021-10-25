Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) versus Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Critical Survey

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Verizon Communications and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 15.05% 30.00% 6.50% Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06%

This table compares Verizon Communications and Orbsat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $128.29 billion 1.71 $17.80 billion $4.90 10.80 Orbsat $5.69 million 5.53 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Risk & Volatility

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Orbsat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Verizon Communications and Orbsat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 1 10 5 0 2.25 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verizon Communications presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Orbsat.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Orbsat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products. The Business segment offers wireless and wire line communications services and products; video and data services; corporate networking solutions; security and managed network services; local and long distance voice services; and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

