Vertiv (VRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Vertiv has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.260-$0.300 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $1.120-$1.180 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. On average, analysts expect Vertiv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

