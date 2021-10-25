Viacoin Trading Down 3.7% This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $77,469.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.00309995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000485 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

