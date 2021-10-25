Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Raymond James upped their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Viasat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Viasat by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

VSAT stock opened at $56.36 on Monday. Viasat has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.92, a PEG ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

