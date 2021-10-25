VIEX Capital Advisors LLC Invests $5.47 Million in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 232,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,000. Xerox accounts for 3.9% of VIEX Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Xerox during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Xerox by 60.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 42.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

