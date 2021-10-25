VIG (VIG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $374.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One VIG coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $374.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000727 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,903,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.