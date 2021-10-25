VINchain 24 Hour Volume Hits $371,226.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. VINchain has a market cap of $3.66 million and $371,226.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VINchain has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00051308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00213880 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00106142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.