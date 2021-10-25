Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,729,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,735,000 after purchasing an additional 86,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $45.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

