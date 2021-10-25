Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112,094 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 161.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,879,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,429,000 after buying an additional 2,393,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 117.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,151,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,812,000 after buying an additional 1,163,425 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 469.8% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 879,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 725,108 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 365.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 548,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after buying an additional 430,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $8,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

