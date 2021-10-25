Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO stock opened at $43.78 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Aegis boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.