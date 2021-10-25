Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VIV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.00 ($21.18).

Shares of EPA:VIV opened at €11.45 ($13.46) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.03. Vivendi has a 52-week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52-week high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

