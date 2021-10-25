Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Vocera Communications worth $24,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 762,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 170,932 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 652,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 160,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 29.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after purchasing an additional 145,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 31.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 152,205 shares in the last quarter.

VCRA stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $32,477.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,201.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

