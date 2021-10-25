VSE (VSEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect VSE to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. On average, analysts expect VSE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $49.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. VSE has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $632.41 million, a P/E ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

VSEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VSE stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.27% of VSE worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

