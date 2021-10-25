Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 44.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 982,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after acquiring an additional 336,718 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,032,000 after acquiring an additional 301,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $47,237,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,323,000 after acquiring an additional 209,464 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC traded up $4.32 on Monday, reaching $189.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,030. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $131.36 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.46.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

