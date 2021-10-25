Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.46.

Shares of VMC opened at $185.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $131.36 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,323,000 after acquiring an additional 209,464 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

