WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $40.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. began coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

WKME traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,609. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.52. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,750,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,414,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,621,000. Finally, Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $127,945,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

