Warburg Research Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA)

Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HHFA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €22.42 ($26.37).

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:HHFA opened at €19.99 ($23.52) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €19.14. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a 52-week high of €22.90 ($26.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.02.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.