Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $26,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 30.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $134.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.31. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $134.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.38.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

