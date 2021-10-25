Waycross Partners LLC Has $117.52 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 221.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,555 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.7% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $117,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,526,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $243.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

