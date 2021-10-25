Waycross Partners LLC Sells 17,827 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Waycross Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,827 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,997,000 after purchasing an additional 130,596 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS opened at $414.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $399.27 and its 200 day moving average is $376.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.