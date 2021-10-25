Waycross Partners LLC Sells 19,500 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Waycross Partners LLC lessened its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,902 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,349,000 after buying an additional 1,552,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

NYSE:NTR opened at $70.08 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

