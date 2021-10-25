Waycross Partners LLC Sells 4,880 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Waycross Partners LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV opened at $110.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

