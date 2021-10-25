Waycross Partners LLC Sells 6,627 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Waycross Partners LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 3.2% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $222,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 35,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1,031.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $358.67 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $353.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $30,498,582.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,429,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,488,019,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,688 shares of company stock worth $178,887,044 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

