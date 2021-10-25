Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 3,936 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,539,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,478,000 after buying an additional 73,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,081,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,952,000 after buying an additional 153,683 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,257.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 584,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 80,864 shares in the last quarter.

VRP opened at $26.14 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24.

