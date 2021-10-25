Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 778 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 53.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,000.

BATS ACWV opened at $106.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

