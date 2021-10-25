Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $65.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.70. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $44.66 and a 1-year high of $66.39.

