Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $251,000 Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $50.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

