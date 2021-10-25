Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $109.33 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $114.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

