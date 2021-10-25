Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $331,000 Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,102 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308,933 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 465,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 185,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.