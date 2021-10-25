Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,815,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.31% of Welbilt worth $273,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Welbilt by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Welbilt news, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $556,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $993,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBT. William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

