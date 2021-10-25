Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Price Target to $13.25

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.75 to $13.25 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $872.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.97.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the first quarter valued at $126,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at $167,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

